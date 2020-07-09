Market Overview

Walgreens Boots Alliance: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2020 7:11am   Comments
Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) fell 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 43.54% over the past year to $0.83, which missed the estimate of $1.18.

Revenue of $34,631,000,000 rose by 0.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $34,320,000,000.

Guidance

Q4 EPS expected between $4.65 and $4.75.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 09, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2395325/E30680EADB8544D7BD1651C2102FD0A9

Technicals

52-week high: $64.50

52-week low: $36.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.82%

Company Overview

Walgreens Boots Alliance operates nearly 19,000 locations in 50 states and 25 countries. The core defensive positioning is primarily around the pharmacy that are placed in high traffic locations. Currently, the company has the largest retail pharmacy market share (around 20%, excluding mail) which provides significant cost advantages and scale. Annually, the company generates over $140 billion in revenue consisting of U.S. retail pharmacy (around 75%), International pharmacy (around 10%) and pharmaceutical wholesale (around 20%). Walgreens has established strategic partnerships to offer incremental services to increase average revenue per customer and has an equity stakes in AmerisourceBergen (26%) and Sinopharm Holding Guoda Drugstores (40%).

 

