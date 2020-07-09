Helen Of Troy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) rose 4.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 22.82% year over year to $2.53, which beat the estimate of $1.49.

Revenue of $420,835,000 higher by 11.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $347,080,000.

Guidance

Helen Of Troy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Helen Of Troy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 09, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.helenoftroy.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents-calendar%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2395390&sessionid=1&key=A6A0E73EBF3354681A42B263823E25A7®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $198.59

Company's 52-week low was at $104.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.81%

Company Profile

Helen Of Troy is a consumer products company with business segments in housewares, health and home, and beauty. The housewares segment offers house and kitchen tools, household cleaning tools, food storage containers, storage items, and baby care products. The healthcare/home environment segment offers blood-pressure monitors, air purifiers, humidifiers, thermometers, fans, portable heaters, and water filtration units. The personal care segment's products consist of hair dryers, straighteners, curling irons, shavers, hair accessories and styling items, footbaths, and body massagers, among others. Products from all three segments are mainly sold through mass retailers and grocery stores, drugstores, warehouses, catalogs, and specialty stores in the United States.