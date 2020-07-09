AZZ: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) moved higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 74.07% year over year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $213,293,000 decreased by 26.23% year over year, which missed the estimate of $258,960,000.

Outlook

AZZ hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 09, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/425/35601

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $50.36

52-week low: $19.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.77%

Company Overview

AZZ Inc is a United States-based company that provides various industrial solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services. The company operates through two segments, namely Energy and Metal Coating. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications. This segment's product portfolio comprises switchgear, electrical enclosures, bus ducts, explosion proof, and other equipment and services. The Metal Coatings Segment provides hot dip galvanizing and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication industry through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the American domestic market.