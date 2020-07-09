5 Stocks To Watch For July 9, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $34.32 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 1.9% to $43.09 in after-hours trading.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter and announced plans to close 200 stores in the next two year. Bed Bath & Beyond shares dipped 7.9% to $9.59 in the after-hours trading session.

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE: TPB) said it expects preliminary sales exceeding $100 million for the second quarter. The company also reported a proposed secondary offering of 2 million shares of common stock by its significant stockholders. Turning Point Brands shares dropped 3.3% to $25.58 in the after-hours trading session.

