Earnings Scheduled For July 9, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $34.32 billion.
• AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $258.96 million.
• Helen Of Troy Inc. (NASDAQ:HELE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $347.08 million.
• Park Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:PKE) is estimated to report earnings for it's first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $693.45 million.
• Franklin Covey Inc. (NYSE:FC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $48.88 million.
• WD-40 Inc. (NASDAQ:WDFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $108.10 million.
• Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $11.21 million.
