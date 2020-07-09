Earnings Scheduled For July 9, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $34.32 billion.

• AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $258.96 million.

• Helen Of Troy Inc. (NASDAQ:HELE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $347.08 million.

• Park Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:PKE) is estimated to report earnings for it's first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $693.45 million.

• Franklin Covey Inc. (NYSE:FC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $48.88 million.

• WD-40 Inc. (NASDAQ:WDFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $108.10 million.

• Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $11.21 million.