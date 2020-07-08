5 Stocks To Watch For July 8, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. (NYSE: MSM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $807.94 million before the opening bell. MSC Industrial Direct shares gained 1% to $74.50 in pre-market trading.

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also said it expects Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.70 to $0.86 per share on sales of $290 million to $310 million. Smart Global shares gained 2.8% to $27.50 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) to post a quarterly loss at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion after the closing bell. Bed Bath & Beyond shares gained 1.4% to $10.38 in pre-market trading.

