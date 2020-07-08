5 Stocks To Watch For July 8, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. (NYSE: MSM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $807.94 million before the opening bell. MSC Industrial Direct shares gained 1% to $74.50 in pre-market trading.
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company also said it expects Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.70 to $0.86 per share on sales of $290 million to $310 million. Smart Global shares gained 2.8% to $27.50 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) to post a quarterly loss at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion after the closing bell. Bed Bath & Beyond shares gained 1.4% to $10.38 in pre-market trading.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NASDAQ: LEVI) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and announced plans to cut around 15% of its workforce. Levi Strauss shares dropped 2.4% to $13.50 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) to have earned $0.16 per share on revenue of $212.89 million in the latest quarter. Simply Good Foods will release earnings before the markets open. Simply Good Foods shares rose 1.5% to $21.51 in pre-market trading.
