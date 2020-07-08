Earnings Scheduled For July 8, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. (NYSE:MSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $807.94 million.

• Simply Good Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SMPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $212.89 million.

• Northern Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTIC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $10.30 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $59.59 million.

• KushCo Holdings Inc. (OTC:KSHB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $31.13 million.

• Saratoga Investment Inc. (NYSE:SAR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.38 per share on revenue of $13.37 million.