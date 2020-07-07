Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Drops Over 200 Points; Evolus Shares Plunge

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2020 2:30pm   Comments
Share:

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.82% to 26070.67 while the NASDAQ fell 0.11% to 10422.11. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.42% to 3,166.23.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 2,938,620 cases with around 130,300 deaths. Brazil confirmed a total of over 1,623,280 COVID-19 cases with 65,480 deaths, while India reported a total of at least 719,660 confirmed cases and 20,150 deaths. In total, there were at least 11,645,100 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 538,780 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares climbed 1.3% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI), up 11%, and Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), up 6%.

In trading on Tuesday, energy shares fell 1.9%.

Top Headline

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Paychex reported quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.60 per share. The company reported sales of $951.10 million, exceeding expectations of $910.91 million.

Paychex said it expects FY21 adjusted EPS to drop 6%-10% year-over-year and sales to drop 2%-5% year-over-year.

Equities Trading UP

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) shares shot up 85% to $7.09 after the company received Central Institutional Review Board approval to initiate 15 site Phase 2 study in 68 Parkinson's and Alzheimer's patients.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) got a boost, shooting 94% to $5.32 following an announcement concerning its foray into COVID-19 treatment. The company said the FDA has reviewed and accepted its investigational new drug application for initiating a COVID-19 study. Accordingly, the company said it has initiated a Phase 1 study to investigate a novel immunotherapy approach for patients with COVID-19.

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares were also up, gaining 46% to $0.37. Endologix shares dipped 67% on Monday after the company said it has initiated a voluntary Chapter 11 filing after undergoing a strategic review.

Equities Trading DOWN

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) shares tumbled 25% to $2.18 following Q3 results. Sino-Global Shipping posted a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.09 per share.

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) were down 30% to $3.7150 after the company announced a administrative law judge will be overseeing the United States international trade commission case filed by Allergan and Medytox. The Judge released an initial determination finding a violation Section 337 Of The Tariff Act Of 1930. Evolus also said its strategic partner, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., will invest $40 million in a five-year, unsecured, subordinated, 3% convertible note issued by the company at a conversion price of $13, which represents a 144% premium to the July 6 closing price. The investment will be funded before July 31, the company said.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) was down, falling 23% to $1.99 after the company reported Q1 results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.2% to $40.70, while gold traded up 0.9% to $1,809.10.

Silver traded up 0.5% Tuesday to $18.665, while copper rose 0.8% to $2.7965.

Euro zone

European shares closed lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.61%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 1.44%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.10%. Meanwhile, the German DAX 30 declined 0.92%, French CAC 40 slipped 0.74% and UK shares fell 1.53%.

Economics

The number of job openings climbed by 401,000 to 5.397 million in May, the Labor Department reported.

The IBD/TIPP economic optimism index dropped to 44 in July versus 47 in June.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANVS + CRVS)

51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Remark Holdings Falls After Q1 Results; Corvus Pharmaceuticals Shares Jump
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Paychex Tops Q4 Expectations
Corvus Skyrockets After Initiating COVID-19 Clinical Trial
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax Lands $1.6B For COVID-19 Vaccine, Amgen Prevails In Avastin Biosimilar Lawsuit, Cellectis Study Placed On Clinical Hold
18 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com