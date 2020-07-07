5 Stocks To Watch For July 7, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $910.91 million before the opening bell. Paychex shares gained 0.5% to $78.20 in after-hours trading.

Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) reported a 5.5 million share common stock offering. Revolution Medicines shares declined 3.3% to $28.50 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: RVMD) reported a 5.5 million share common stock offering. Revolution Medicines shares declined 3.3% to $28.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) to have earned $0.67 per share on sales of $282.88 million in the latest quarter. Smart Global will release earnings after the markets close. Smart Global shares gained 0.1% to $27.80 in after-hours trading.

