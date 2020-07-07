5 Stocks To Watch For July 7, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $910.91 million before the opening bell. Paychex shares gained 0.5% to $78.20 in after-hours trading.
- Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) reported a 5.5 million share common stock offering. Revolution Medicines shares declined 3.3% to $28.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) to have earned $0.67 per share on sales of $282.88 million in the latest quarter. Smart Global will release earnings after the markets close. Smart Global shares gained 0.1% to $27.80 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLS) disclosed that a clinical hold was placed on its MELANI-01 study. Cellectis shares dipped 13.4% to $16.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) to post a quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $574.13 million after the closing bell. Levi Strauss shares gained 0.4% to $14.47 in after-hours trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas