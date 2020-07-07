Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For July 7, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2020 4:07am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $910.91 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Levi Strauss Inc. (NYSE:LEVI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $574.13 million.

• SMART Global Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $282.88 million.

• Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.10 million.

• Brooge Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BROG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Pure Cycle Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYO) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Grupo Televisa Inc. (NYSE:TV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

 

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

