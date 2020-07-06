Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 06, 2020 5:03pm   Comments
7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) shares are trading higher after the company announced the receipt of $51.1 million in awarded work.
  • Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares are trading higher after the company reported results from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OTO-313 in patients with tinnitus demonstrated a higher proportion of responders than placebo.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was awarded multiple equipment orders totaling $2.2 million.
  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was awarded a contract from BARDA for $628,071. The company also announced its plans to submit applications to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization for a revised version of the DPP COVID-19 IgM/IgG System and the DPP COVID-19 Antigen System.
  • XpresSpa (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares are trading higher after the company announced it significantly strengthened its balance sheet through recent capital raises and debt reduction and that it launched COVID-19 testing at JFK on June 22.

Losers

  • Remark Holdings (NASDAQ: MARK) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. NOTE: Although revenue of $0.4 million beat estimates, it's down from $1.2 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares are trading lower after the company announced a clinical hold was placed on its MELANI-01 study.

