7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) shares are trading higher after the company announced the receipt of $51.1 million in awarded work.
- Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares are trading higher after the company reported results from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of OTO-313 in patients with tinnitus demonstrated a higher proportion of responders than placebo.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was awarded multiple equipment orders totaling $2.2 million.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares are trading higher after the company announced it was awarded a contract from BARDA for $628,071. The company also announced its plans to submit applications to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization for a revised version of the DPP COVID-19 IgM/IgG System and the DPP COVID-19 Antigen System.
- XpresSpa (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares are trading higher after the company announced it significantly strengthened its balance sheet through recent capital raises and debt reduction and that it launched COVID-19 testing at JFK on June 22.
Losers
- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ: MARK) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. NOTE: Although revenue of $0.4 million beat estimates, it's down from $1.2 million in the same quarter last year.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares are trading lower after the company announced a clinical hold was placed on its MELANI-01 study.
