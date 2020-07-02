Korn Ferry: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) moved higher by 3.2% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 31.82% over the past year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $448,976,000 declined by 10.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $439,480,000.

Looking Ahead

Korn Ferry hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Korn Ferry hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 02, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6f384n2d

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $43.99

52-week low: $21.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.59%

Company Description

Korn Ferry is a United States-based firm engaged in organizational consulting and management recruitment that helps clients fill mid- to high-level management positions. The largest of its three revenue segments is its advisory segment, which provides consulting services related to organizational structure. The executive search segment provides executive-level talent sourcing. The recruitment process outsourcing and professional search segment provides broad-level talent sourcing. The company has operations in North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.