Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Lindsay Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2020 7:11am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 86.00% over the past year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $123,106,000 rose by 1.70% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $123,520,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 02, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10145138

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $111.76

52-week low: $71.86

Price action over last quarter: down 6.19%

Company Profile

Lindsay Corp provides a variety of proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. The company has been involved in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural irrigation equipment and international water efficiency solutions and highway infrastructure firm with sales and distribution. It has operations which are categorized into two major reporting segments, Irrigation, and Infrastructure. The company generates maximum revenue from Irrigation segment and geographically from the United States.

 

Related Articles (LNN)

5 Stocks To Watch For July 2, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For July 2, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com