Recap: Lindsay Q3 Earnings

Shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 86.00% over the past year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $123,106,000 rose by 1.70% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $123,520,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 02, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10145138

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $111.76

52-week low: $71.86

Price action over last quarter: down 6.19%

Company Profile

Lindsay Corp provides a variety of proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. The company has been involved in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural irrigation equipment and international water efficiency solutions and highway infrastructure firm with sales and distribution. It has operations which are categorized into two major reporting segments, Irrigation, and Infrastructure. The company generates maximum revenue from Irrigation segment and geographically from the United States.