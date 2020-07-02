A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; All Eyes On Jobs Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, after closing on a mixed note in the previous session. Data on nonfarm payrolls for June, international trade for May and initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Data on factory orders for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 2,686,580 with around 128,060 deaths. Russia reported a total of at least 660,230 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 1,448,750 cases.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 228 points to 25,803 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 19.65 points to 3,122.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 49.50 points to 10,318.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.5% to trade at $42.22 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.4% to trade at $39.98 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET, while the Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 2.6% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 1.3%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 1%, while French CAC 40 Index gained 1.7% and German DAX 30 gained 2.1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.11%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.85%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.13% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 1.4%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $37 price target.

Avis Budget shares rose 8.8% to $24.45 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News