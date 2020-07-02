Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For July 2, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2020 5:06am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $439.48 million before the opening bell. Korn Ferry shares dropped 2.7% to $29.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) reported a Q4 net loss of $2.26 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.12 per share. Its sales dropped 29.3% to $47.4 million, missing analysts’ estimates of $58.35 million. Culp shares tumbled 15.5% to $8.45 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) to have earned $0.88 per share on revenue of $123.52 million in the latest quarter. Lindsay will release earnings before the markets open. Lindsay shares declined 1.7% to close at $90.60 on Wednesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Venus Concept Inc (NASDAQ: VERO) shares jumped over 58% in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA clearance for Venus Viva MD. Venus Concept shares climbed 58.3% to $5.05 in the pre-market trading session.
  • BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) reported a proposed public offering of common stock. The company also said it expects preliminary Q2 sales of $9.6 million to $9.8 million. BioLife Solutions shares dropped 9% to $14.60 in the pre-market trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

