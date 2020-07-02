5 Stocks To Watch For July 2, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $439.48 million before the opening bell. Korn Ferry shares dropped 2.7% to $29.55 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: KFY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $439.48 million before the opening bell. Korn Ferry shares dropped 2.7% to $29.55 in pre-market trading. Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) reported a Q4 net loss of $2.26 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.12 per share. Its sales dropped 29.3% to $47.4 million, missing analysts’ estimates of $58.35 million. Culp shares tumbled 15.5% to $8.45 in the pre-market trading session.

(NYSE: CULP) reported a Q4 net loss of $2.26 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.12 per share. Its sales dropped 29.3% to $47.4 million, missing analysts’ estimates of $58.35 million. Culp shares tumbled 15.5% to $8.45 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) to have earned $0.88 per share on revenue of $123.52 million in the latest quarter. Lindsay will release earnings before the markets open. Lindsay shares declined 1.7% to close at $90.60 on Wednesday.

