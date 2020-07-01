Schnitzer Steel: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:SCHN) decreased 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 92.06% year over year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of ($0.12).
Revenue of $403,000,000 decreased by 26.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $368,600,000.
Guidance
Schnitzer Steel hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 01, 2020
Time: 11:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ogfkqggv
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $27.47
Company's 52-week low was at $10.09
Price action over last quarter: Up 45.32%
Company Overview
Schnitzer Steel Industries is one of the largest ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal recyclers in the U.S. Its metal recycling business collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, appliances, machinery, and construction demolition. Additionally, Schnitzer operates an auto-parts business that purchases obsolete vehicles and sells any useful parts to retail customers and a steelmaking business that supplies construction products along the West Coast.