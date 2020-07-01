Recap: UniFirst Q3 Earnings

Shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) moved higher by 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 54.47% over the past year to $1.12, which missed the estimate of $1.25.

Revenue of $445,518,000 decreased by 1.81% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $381,670,000.

Outlook

UniFirst hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

UniFirst hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 01, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pv96kixu

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $217.90

Company's 52-week low was at $121.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.37%

Company Profile

UniFirst Corp provides workplace uniforms, protective clothing, and other workplace products and services to businesses in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The rental and cleaning segment accounts for the majority of company sales. That segment rents and sells clothing and non-garment items, and it offers a cleaning service that delivers clean uniforms when it picks up dirty or contaminated ones. The specialty garments rental and cleaning segment provides specialty garments, non-garments, and cleaning services for nuclear and classroom applications. The First Aid segment provides safety supplies and pill packaging. UniFirst manufactures most of its products at its plants in Mexico and Nicaragua.