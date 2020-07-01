Macy's Reports Mixed Q1 Earnings, CEO Says Another Shutdown Not Anticipated

Macy's (NYSE: M) reported a first-quarter loss of $2.03 per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.57 by 21.01%. This is a 561.36% decrease over earnings of 44 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $3.02 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.68 billion by 18.02%. This is a 45.19% decrease over sales of $5.5 billion the same period last year.

"While our stores are re-opened, we expect that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact the country for the remainder of the year,” CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement.

“We do not anticipate another full shutdown, but we are staying flexible and are prepared to address increases in cases on a regional level.”

Macy's shares were down 1.89% at $6.75 in Wednesday’s premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.40 and a 52-week low of $4.38.

Related Links:

Macy's Announces Lower Guidance, Will Close 125 Stores

Macy's Trades Higher On Positive Holiday Sales Update