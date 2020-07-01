5 Stocks To Watch For July 1, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares gained 1.8% to $62.75 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: FDX) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. FedEx shares climbed 9.1% to $152.91 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) to have earned $2.57 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion in the latest quarter. Macy's will release earnings before the markets open. Macy's shares gained 0.6% to $6.92 in pre-market trading.

