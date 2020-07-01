Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For July 1, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2020 4:43am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For July 1, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares gained 1.8% to $62.75 in pre-market trading.
  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. FedEx shares climbed 9.1% to $152.91 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) to have earned $2.57 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion in the latest quarter. Macy's will release earnings before the markets open. Macy's shares gained 0.6% to $6.92 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter. Steelcase shares dropped 6.6% to $11.27 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion before the opening bell. Capri shares rose 0.1% to $15.64 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDX + CPRI)

Earnings Scheduled For July 1, 2020
6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
FedEx Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat
Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Micron Shares Pop After Earnings, Revenue Beat; FedEx Reports After The Close
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com