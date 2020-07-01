Earnings Scheduled For July 1, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.

• General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion.

• Capri Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Schnitzer Steel Indus Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $368.60 million.

• UniFirst Inc. (NYSE:UNF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $381.67 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Culp Inc. (NYSE:CULP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $58.35 million.