Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FedEx Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 30, 2020 4:19pm   Comments
Share:
FedEx Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results Tuesday.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.52 by 66.45%.

This is a 49.5% decrease over earnings of $5.01 per share from the same period last year.

FedEx reported sales of $17.4 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $16.49 billion.

"Though our fiscal fourth quarter performance was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am extremely proud of the herculean efforts of our team members," CEO Frederick Smith said in a statement. 

"With safety as the first priority, these men and women provided essential transportation of critical supplies across the globe and delivered peak-level e-commerce volumes in the United States. As a result of the strategic investments we have made to enhance our capabilities and efficiencies, FedEx is well positioned to support and benefit from the reopening of the global economy."

FedEx shares were trading up 7.84% at $151.21 after-hours Tuesday after gaining 4.21% in the regular seesion. 

Related Links:

FedEx In The News Ahead Of Q4 Print

FedEx Reports Q3 Sales Beat, Suspends Guidance

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDX)

Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Micron Shares Pop After Earnings, Revenue Beat; FedEx Reports After The Close
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
5 Stocks To Watch For June 30, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For June 30, 2020
Boeing Shares Flying High On News That FAA Flight Tests Could Begin Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com