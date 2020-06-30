Market Overview

Conagra Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2020 8:28am   Comments
Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) moved higher by 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 108.33% year over year to $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $3,288,000,000 up by 25.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,110,000,000.

Guidance

Conagra Brands sees Q1 earnings of 54 cents to 59 cents per share .

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 30, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cag/mediaframe/38225/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $35.59

52-week low: $22.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.97%

Company Description

Conagra Brands is a packaged food company that operates predominantly in the United States (92% of revenue and 94% of profits). It has a significant presence in the freezer aisle, with brands such as Marie Callender's, Healthy Choice, Banquet, and Birds Eye. Popular center-of-store brands include Duncan Hines, Hunt's, Slim Jim, Vlasic, Orville Redenbacher's, and Chef Boyardee. While the majority of revenue is sold into the U.S. retail channel, 11% of sales are to the food-service channel.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

