Recap: Methode Electronics Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2020 7:09am   Comments
Shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) moved higher by 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 8.06% over the past year to $0.67, which missed the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $210,600,000 decreased by 20.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $209,050,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Methode Electronics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 30, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2152/35406

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $41.70

Company's 52-week low was at $21.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.65%

Company Overview

Methode Electronics Inc makes component and subsystem devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless, and sensing technologies. The firm is organized in various business segments: Automotive, Industrial, interface and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices and related products to automobile. The Industrial segment manufactures external lighting solutions, industrial safety radio remote controls, braided flexible cables and custom power-product assemblies. The Interface segment provides a variety of copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions. The Medical segment is made up of the Company's medical device business, Dabir Surfaces, its surface support technology aimed at pressure injury prevention.

 

