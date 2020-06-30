5 Stocks To Watch For June 30, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion before the opening bell. Conagra shares gained 2.4% to $34.50 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: FDX) to have earned $1.57 per share on revenue of $16.42 billion in the latest quarter. FedEx will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares gained 0.8% to $135.60 in after-hours trading. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. Micron shares surged 5.7% to $51.95 in the after-hours trading session.

