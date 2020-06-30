Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For June 30, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2020 4:50am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion before the opening bell. Conagra shares gained 2.4% to $34.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $1.57 per share on revenue of $16.42 billion in the latest quarter. FedEx will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares gained 0.8% to $135.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. Micron shares surged 5.7% to $51.95 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) raised its revenue forecast for the first quarter. The company said it now expects revenue of $720 million to $734 million for the quarter. Xilinx shares climbed 7.4% to $98.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on sales of $741.62 million before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares slipped 0.4% to $88.95 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

