Earnings Scheduled For June 30, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $741.62 million.
- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $209.05 million.
- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $75.30 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $16.42 billion.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $530.30 million.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $8.50 million.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $280.17 million.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $48.11 million.
Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) is estimated to post earnings for its first quarter.
