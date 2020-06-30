Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For June 30, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2020 4:10am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For June 30, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.
  • Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $741.62 million.
  • Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $209.05 million.
  • RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $75.30 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $16.42 billion.
  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $530.30 million.
  • Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $8.50 million.
  • Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $280.17 million.
  • Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $48.11 million.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) is estimated to post earnings for its first quarter.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

