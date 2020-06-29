Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Micron Trades Higher On Q3 Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 29, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
Share:
Micron Trades Higher On Q3 Beat

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) reported third-quarter earnings of 82 cents per share Monday, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 77 cents by 6.49%. This is a 21.9% decrease over earnings of $1.05 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $5.44 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.31 billion by 2.45%. This is a 13.62% increase over sales of $4.79 billion the same period last year.

"Micron's exceptional execution in the fiscal third-quarter drove strong sequential revenue and EPS growth, despite challenges in the macro environment," CEO Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in a statement. 

"We are ramping the industry's most advanced DRAM technology into production and have delivered more than 75% of our NAND volume as high-value solutions, supported by record SSD revenue in the quarter. Our portfolio momentum positions us exceedingly well to leverage the long-term growth across our end markets." 

Micron shares were trading up 1.02% at $48.98 on Monday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $61.19 and $31.13.

Related Links: 

icron Option Trader Bets $1.5M On 5% Upside Ahead Of Earnings

Micron Reports Big Q2 Earnings Beat

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MU)

Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
5 Stocks To Watch For June 29, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For June 29, 2020
Biden Leads In Polls, Coronavirus Cases Surge, Micron, FedEx Earnings Ahead: The Weekly Market Outlook
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 23, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: semiconductorEarnings News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com