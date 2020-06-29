5 Stocks To Watch For June 29, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares slipped 0.1% to $48.45 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CHK) disclosed on Sunday that it filed for bankruptcy to carry out balance sheet restructuring. Chesapeake Energy shares gained 0.3% to $11.89 in after-hours trading. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) reported a net loss of $7.0 million, versus a year-ago profit of $0.2 million in the year-ago period. Its revenue fell 20.5% to $58.7 million. Staffing 360 Solutions shares gained 8.5% to $1.15 in the after-hours trading session.

