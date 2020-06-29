Earnings Scheduled For June 29, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $873.77 million.

• Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $16.90 million.

• China XD Plastics Co Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.

• Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $479.63 million.

• Global Cord Blood Inc. (NYSE:CO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $39.36 million.

• Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC:ELTP) is estimated to report earnings for it's fourth quarter.

