Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For June 29, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2020 4:02am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For June 29, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $873.77 million.

• Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $16.90 million.

• China XD Plastics Co Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.

• Herman Miller Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $479.63 million.

• Global Cord Blood Inc. (NYSE:CO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $39.36 million.

• Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC:ELTP) is estimated to report earnings for it's fourth quarter.
 

 

Related Articles (CXDC + JE)

9 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com