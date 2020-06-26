Recap: Apogee Enterprises Q1 Earnings

Shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) moved lower by 4.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 74.14% over the past year to $0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $289,095,000 declined by 18.65% year over year, which missed the estimate of $304,520,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Apogee Enterprises hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 26, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bnz8bjqr

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $46.70

Company's 52-week low was at $13.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.79%

Company Description

Apogee Enterprises Inc is a manufacturer of architectural glass and metal glass framings. The company also provides building glass installation services. Its four main business segments are Architectural Framing Systems; Architectural Glass; Architectural Services and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). It generates maximum revenue from the Architectural Framing Systems segment. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional and high-end multi-family residential buildings. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.