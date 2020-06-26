A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Nike Reports Quarterly Loss

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower in early pre-market trade, after posting gains in the previous session. The Federal Reserve released the results of its stress tests for 2020. Data on personal income and consumer spending for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 2,422,310 with around 124,410 deaths. Russia reported a total of at least 619,930 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 1,228,110 cases.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 85 points to 25,511 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 3.45 points to 3,067.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 6 points to 10,094.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1% to trade at $41.54 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1% to trade at $39.10 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.1% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.6%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 1%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.7% and German DAX 30 gained 0.4%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.13%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.93%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.8%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Bernstein downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Boeing shares fell 1.4% to $172.45 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News