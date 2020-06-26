5 Stocks To Watch For June 26, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported a loss for the fourth quarter. The company’s earnings and sales results also missed analysts’ expectations. Nike shares declined 3.9% to $97.41 in the after-hours trading session.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) reported the FDA approval of its new therapy for Dravet syndrome. Zogenix shares fell 1.1% to $27.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: APOG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $304.52 million before the opening bell. Apogee Enterprises shares gained 6.4% to $23.90 in after-hours trading.

