Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For June 26, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 26, 2020 4:45am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For June 26, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported a loss for the fourth quarter. The company’s earnings and sales results also missed analysts’ expectations. Nike shares declined 3.9% to $97.41 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) reported the FDA approval of its new therapy for Dravet syndrome. Zogenix shares fell 1.1% to $27.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: APOG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $304.52 million before the opening bell. Apogee Enterprises shares gained 6.4% to $23.90 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY) reported a common stock offering. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. Soliton shares dropped 15.6% to $10.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and lifted its FY20 guidance. Progress Software shares climbed 4% to $39.30 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APOG + NKE)

Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2020
12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Nike Posts Big Q4 Earnings Miss, Says 90% Of Stores Have Reopened
Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
8 Stocks To Watch For June 25, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com