5 Stocks To Watch For June 26, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported a loss for the fourth quarter. The company’s earnings and sales results also missed analysts’ expectations. Nike shares declined 3.9% to $97.41 in the after-hours trading session.
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) reported the FDA approval of its new therapy for Dravet syndrome. Zogenix shares fell 1.1% to $27.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: APOG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $304.52 million before the opening bell. Apogee Enterprises shares gained 6.4% to $23.90 in after-hours trading.
- Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY) reported a common stock offering. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. Soliton shares dropped 15.6% to $10.00 in after-hours trading.
- Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and lifted its FY20 guidance. Progress Software shares climbed 4% to $39.30 in the after-hours trading session.
