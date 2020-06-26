Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $304.52 million.
- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $313.44 million.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.3 per share on revenue of $147.85 million.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $12.69 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
