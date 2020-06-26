Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 26, 2020 4:10am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $304.52 million.
  • 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $313.44 million.
  • MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.3 per share on revenue of $147.85 million.
  • Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $12.69 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $66.06 million.
  • Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) is estimated to post financial results for its first quarter.

