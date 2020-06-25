12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) shares are trading higher after Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners reported it has a 20.8% active stake in the company.

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company issued Q3 EPS guidance above estimates and raised FY20 EPS and sales guidance.

Losers:

Soliton (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.

Milestone Scientific (NASDAQ: MLSS) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants. No terms were disclosed.

Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 GAAP EPS of $(0.51) and worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company reported product shipments to wholesale partners were down nearly 50%, resulting in lower revenue and higher inventory.

Shares of several banking stocks are trading lower after the Fed announced it will require tested banks to resubmit updated capital plans later this year to "reflect current stresses."