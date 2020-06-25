Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2020 6:14pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers:

CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) shares are trading higher after Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners reported it has a 20.8% active stake in the company.

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company issued Q3 EPS guidance above estimates and raised FY20 EPS and sales guidance.

Losers:

Soliton (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.

Milestone Scientific (NASDAQ: MLSS) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants. No terms were disclosed.

Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 GAAP EPS of $(0.51) and worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company reported product shipments to wholesale partners were down nearly 50%, resulting in lower revenue and higher inventory.

Shares of several banking stocks are trading lower after the Fed announced it will require tested banks to resubmit updated capital plans later this year to "reflect current stresses."

  • JP Morgan (NYSE: JPM)
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)
  • Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS)
  • Bank of America (NYSE: BAC)
  • Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC)
  • Citigroup (NYSE: C)

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAMP + ALT)

Earnings Scheduled For June 25, 2020
78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
72 Biggest Movers From Friday
50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Guidance After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com