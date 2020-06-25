Nike Posts Big Q4 Earnings Miss, Says 90% Of Stores Have Reopened
Nike (NYSE: NKE) posted a fourth-quarter loss of 51 cents per share Thursday, widely missing the analyst consensus estimate of positive 9 cents.
Nike reported quarterly sales of $6.3 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $7.52 billion by 16.22%.
As of Thursday, approximately 90% of Nike-owned stores are open globally. In Greater China, nearly 100% of Nike-owned stores are open, the company said.
For the fiscal year, greater China revenues increased 11% on a currency-neutral basis, Nike said,
"In a highly dynamic environment, the Nike Brand continues to resonate strongly with consumers all over the world as our digital business accelerates in every market," CEO John Donahoe said in a statement.
Nike shares were down 4.04% at $97.30 in Thursday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $105.62 and a 52-week low of $60.
