Nike Posts Big Q4 Earnings Miss, Says 90% Of Stores Have Reopened
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2020 4:38pm   Comments
Nike Posts Big Q4 Earnings Miss, Says 90% Of Stores Have Reopened

Nike (NYSE: NKE) posted a fourth-quarter loss of 51 cents per share Thursday, widely missing the analyst consensus estimate of positive 9 cents. 

Nike reported quarterly sales of $6.3 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $7.52 billion by 16.22%. 

As of Thursday, approximately 90% of Nike-owned stores are open globally. In Greater China, nearly 100% of Nike-owned stores are open, the company said. 

For the fiscal year, greater China revenues increased 11% on a currency-neutral basis, Nike said, 

"In a highly dynamic environment, the Nike Brand continues to resonate strongly with consumers all over the world as our digital business accelerates in every market," CEO John Donahoe said in a statement. 

Nike shares were down 4.04% at $97.30 in Thursday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $105.62 and a 52-week low of $60.

Courtesy photo. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: retailEarnings News Retail Sales After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

