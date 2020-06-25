Rite Aid: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) moved higher by 28.6% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 71.43% year over year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.38).

Revenue of

Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) moved higher by 28.6% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 71.43% year over year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.38).

Revenue of $6,027,000,000 up by 12.17% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,610,000,000.

Outlook

Rite Aid hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $23.88

Company's 52-week low was at $5.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.49%

Company Overview

Rite Aid Corp is a large retail drugstore chain in the United States. The company reports via two segments: retail pharmacy and pharmacy services. The retail pharmacy segment generates revenue primarily through the sale of prescription drugs, along with an assortment of merchandise that includes over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal-care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise and numerous other everyday consumables. The pharmacy-services segment relates to EnvisionRx, a fully owned subsidiary that operates as a pharmacy benefit management provider offering a broad range of pharmaceutical services.