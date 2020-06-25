Enerpac Tool Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) were unchanged in in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 113.33% year over year to ($0.06), which missed the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $101,879,000 decreased by 65.50% year over year, which missed the estimate of $127,080,000.

Looking Ahead

Enerpac Tool Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 25, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.enerpactoolgroup.com/news-events/ir-calendar

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $27.94

Company's 52-week low was at $13.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.86%

Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group, previously known as Actuant, provides high-precision tools, controlled-force products, and solutions for precise heavy lifting. The company operates through three segments: industrial tools and services; engineered components; and systems and other. It categorizes its revenue into two parts: product sales and services, which include manpower services and rentals. Product sales is the largest contributor to the company's total revenue. Geographically, the company operates in the United States, Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East, and other areas. The U.S. makes up the largest contribution to the company's total revenue.