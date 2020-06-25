Market Overview

Accenture: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2020
Shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) rose 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1.55% over the past year to $1.90, which beat the estimate of $1.85.

Revenue of $10,991,000,000 decreased by 0.98% year over year, which beat the estimate of $10,880,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Accenture now expects FY20 EPS of $7.57 to $7.70 and operating cash flow at $6.45 billion to $6.95 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 25, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/acn/mediaframe/36572/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $216.39

Company's 52-week low was at $137.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.05%

Company Description

Accenture is a leading global IT services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation, to procurement services, to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

 

