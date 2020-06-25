McCormick: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 26.72% year over year to $1.47, which beat the estimate of $1.10.

Revenue of $1,401,000,000 higher by 7.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,310,000,000.

Looking Ahead

McCormick reaffirmed its long-term financial objectives and capital allocation priorities .

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 25, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nck3nf2g

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $180.38

52-week low: $112.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.44%

Company Description

In its nearly 130-year history, McCormick has become the leading global manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and other flavorings. McCormick's customer base includes top quick-service restaurants, retail grocery chains, and other packaged food manufacturers, with about 40% of sales generated beyond its home turf to include 150 other countries and territories. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Old Bay, Zatarain's, Thai Kitchen, and the recently acquired Frank's RedHot and French's brand.