Recap: GMS Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2020 7:09am   Comments
Shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 17.65% over the past year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $770,850,000 declined by 1.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $723,460,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

GMS hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jun 25, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140173

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $32.42

Company's 52-week low was at $10.39

Price action over last quarter: down 1.56%

Company Profile

GMS Inc is a North American-based supplier of building materials. The company principally operates through three main product lines, which are Wallboards, Ceilings, and Steel Framings. In addition, it also supplies a comprehensive inventory of other building materials, including FRP boards, metal framing, insulation, and various other related interior construction products; however, the majority of the company's revenue is generated by the Wallboard product. The company's main customers include contractors as well as home builders.

 

