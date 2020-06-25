8 Stocks To Watch For June 25, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Accenture Inc. (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $10.88 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 0.4% to $201.00 in pre-market trading.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. BlackBerry shares dropped 8.5% to $4.50 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to have earned $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.53 billion in the latest quarter. Nike will release earnings after the markets close. Nike shares slipped 0.1% to $99.99 in pre-market trading.

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) reported a mutual deal to terminate its merger with CardWorks. Ally Financial shares climbed 9.2% to $20.00 in the pre-market trading session.

