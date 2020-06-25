8 Stocks To Watch For June 25, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Accenture Inc. (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $10.88 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 0.4% to $201.00 in pre-market trading.
- BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. BlackBerry shares dropped 8.5% to $4.50 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to have earned $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.53 billion in the latest quarter. Nike will release earnings after the markets close. Nike shares slipped 0.1% to $99.99 in pre-market trading.
- Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) reported a mutual deal to terminate its merger with CardWorks. Ally Financial shares climbed 9.2% to $20.00 in the pre-market trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Before the markets open, Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion. Darden shares fell 1.9% to $69.50 in pre-market trading.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported upbeat profit for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. KB Home shares tumbled 13.3% to $28.90 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion before the opening bell. McCormick shares gained 0.1% to $172.50 in pre-market trading.
- Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVLO) reported a proposed public offering of common stock. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. Evelo Biosciences shares dropped 7.7% to $3.70 in the pre-market trading session.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas