Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For June 25, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2020 4:06am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For June 25, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

Accenture Inc. (NYSE:ACN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $10.88 billion.

Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $669.70 million.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

McCormick & Co Inc. (NYSE:MKC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $376.03 million.

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $723.46 million.

Rite Aid Inc. (NYSE:RAD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.

Enerpac Tool Group Inc. (NYSE:EPAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $127.08 million.

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Travelzoo Inc. (NASDAQ:TZOO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.53 billion.

Synnex Inc. (NYSE:SNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion.

Progress Software Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $98.33 million.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.

CalAmp Inc. (NASDAQ:CAMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $75.29 million.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (AMEX:IMH) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $23.13 million.

 

 

Related Articles (ACN + EPAC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Plunge Following Last Week's Selloff
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 22, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com