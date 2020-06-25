Earnings Scheduled For June 25, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Accenture Inc. (NYSE:ACN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $10.88 billion.

• Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $669.70 million.

• Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• McCormick & Co Inc. (NYSE:MKC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $376.03 million.

• GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $723.46 million.

• Rite Aid Inc. (NYSE:RAD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.

• Enerpac Tool Group Inc. (NYSE:EPAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $127.08 million.

• Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Travelzoo Inc. (NASDAQ:TZOO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Unique Fabricating, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.53 billion.

• Synnex Inc. (NYSE:SNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion.

• Progress Software Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $98.33 million.

• Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.

• CalAmp Inc. (NASDAQ:CAMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $75.29 million.

• Interpace Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (AMEX:IMH) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $23.13 million.