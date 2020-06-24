Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BlackBerry Gains After-Hours Following Mixed Q1 Report
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2020 5:23pm   Comments
Share:
BlackBerry Gains After-Hours Following Mixed Q1 Report

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) reported quarterly earnings of 2 cents per share Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate by a penny.

The company reported quarterly sales of $214 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $216.8 million by 1.29%. This is a 19.85% decrease over sales of $267 million the same period last year.

"BlackBerry QNX was impacted by macro headwinds in the auto and other embedded sectors but we are starting to see signs of a recovery," CEO John Chen said in a statement. 

"On the enterprise front, we saw good demand from customers who recognized the necessity for BlackBerry's security, business continuity, and productivity solutions in an increasingly remote working environment. BlackBerry is capitalizing on the secular trends of securing and connecting endpoints."

BlackBerry shares lost 3.53% to end Wednesday's session at $4.92 and was up 1.83% at $5.01 during the after-hours session at the time of publication. 

The stock has a 52-week high of $8.50 and a 52-week low of $2.70 per share.

Related Links:

BlackBerry Reports Q1 Earnings Beat

BlackBerry Trades Higher On Mixed Q3 Print

Photo courtesy of BlackBerry. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BB)

Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
8 Stocks To Watch For June 24, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For June 24, 2020
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com