8 Stocks To Watch For June 24, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion before the opening bell. Patterson shares gained 3.3% to $20.95 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: PDCO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion before the opening bell. Patterson shares gained 3.3% to $20.95 in after-hours trading. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. La-Z-Boy shares gained 0.9% to $28.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: LZB) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. La-Z-Boy shares gained 0.9% to $28.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to have earned 0.50 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion in the latest quarter. KB Home will release earnings after the markets close. KB Home shares rose 0.4% to $34.20 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: KBH) to have earned 0.50 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion in the latest quarter. KB Home will release earnings after the markets close. KB Home shares rose 0.4% to $34.20 in after-hours trading. Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) is exploring options for its 81% stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), including creating a spinoff, the Wall Street Journal reported. Dell shares jumped 18.6% to $58.10 in after-hours trading, while VMware shares climbed 8.9% to $162.46 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor