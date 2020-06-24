Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks To Watch For June 24, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2020 4:42am   Comments
Share:
8 Stocks To Watch For June 24, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion before the opening bell. Patterson shares gained 3.3% to $20.95 in after-hours trading.
  • La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. La-Z-Boy shares gained 0.9% to $28.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to have earned 0.50 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion in the latest quarter. KB Home will release earnings after the markets close. KB Home shares rose 0.4% to $34.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) is exploring options for its 81% stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), including creating a spinoff, the Wall Street Journal reported. Dell shares jumped 18.6% to $58.10 in after-hours trading, while VMware shares climbed 8.9% to $162.46 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • After the closing bell, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) is projected to post a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share on revenue of $216.80 million. BlackBerry shares rose 0.2% to $5.11 in after-hours trading.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. The company said it expects FY21 adjusted EPS of $1.74 to $1.94 on sales of $390 million to $410 million. AeroVironment shares climbed 3.1% to $74.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) to report a quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $343.36 million before the opening bell. Winnebago shares fell 0.9% to $70.25 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVAV + BB)

Earnings Scheduled For June 24, 2020
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Earnings Scheduled For June 23, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com