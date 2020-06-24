8 Stocks To Watch For June 24, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion before the opening bell. Patterson shares gained 3.3% to $20.95 in after-hours trading.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. La-Z-Boy shares gained 0.9% to $28.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to have earned 0.50 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion in the latest quarter. KB Home will release earnings after the markets close. KB Home shares rose 0.4% to $34.20 in after-hours trading.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) is exploring options for its 81% stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), including creating a spinoff, the Wall Street Journal reported. Dell shares jumped 18.6% to $58.10 in after-hours trading, while VMware shares climbed 8.9% to $162.46 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) is projected to post a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share on revenue of $216.80 million. BlackBerry shares rose 0.2% to $5.11 in after-hours trading.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. The company said it expects FY21 adjusted EPS of $1.74 to $1.94 on sales of $390 million to $410 million. AeroVironment shares climbed 3.1% to $74.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) to report a quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $343.36 million before the opening bell. Winnebago shares fell 0.9% to $70.25 in after-hours trading.
