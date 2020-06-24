Earnings Scheduled For June 24, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $343.36 million.
- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $26.10 million.
- Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $4.55 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at 0.50 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) is estimated to post a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share on revenue of $216.80 million.
- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $684.27 million.
- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $87.03 million.
- NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (OTC: USAT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $43.46 million.
