Earnings Scheduled For June 24, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2020 4:26am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $343.36 million.
  • Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $26.10 million.
  • Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $4.55 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at 0.50 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
  • BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) is estimated to post a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share on revenue of $216.80 million.
  • H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $684.27 million.
  • Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $87.03 million.
  • NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share.
  • USA Technologies, Inc. (OTC: USAT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $43.46 million.

