5 Stocks To Watch For June 23, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion before the opening bell. IHS Markit shares rose 0.2% to $73.40 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: INFO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion before the opening bell. IHS Markit shares rose 0.2% to $73.40 in after-hours trading. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd (NASDAQ: FFHL) reported Q1 earnings per share of RMB3.97 ($0.56), versus a year-ago net loss per share of RMB1.03. Its net sales rose 2.6% to RMB83.2 million ($11.8 million). Fuwei Films shares jumped 59.9% to $7.50 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: FFHL) reported Q1 earnings per share of RMB3.97 ($0.56), versus a year-ago net loss per share of RMB1.03. Its net sales rose 2.6% to RMB83.2 million ($11.8 million). Fuwei Films shares jumped 59.9% to $7.50 in the after-hours trading session. 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ONEM) reported a 7 million share common stock offering by selling shareholders. 1life Healthcare shares dropped 3.1% to $33.42 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor