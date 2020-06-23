Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For June 23, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2020 4:36am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion before the opening bell. IHS Markit shares rose 0.2% to $73.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd (NASDAQ: FFHL) reported Q1 earnings per share of RMB3.97 ($0.56), versus a year-ago net loss per share of RMB1.03. Its net sales rose 2.6% to RMB83.2 million ($11.8 million). Fuwei Films shares jumped 59.9% to $7.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ONEM) reported a 7 million share common stock offering by selling shareholders. 1life Healthcare shares dropped 3.1% to $33.42 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) to have earned 0.20 per share on revenue of $384.96 million in the recent quarter. La-Z-Boy will release earnings after the markets close. La-Z-Boy shares gained 0.2% to $27.60 in after-hours trading.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. W&T Offshore shares gained 4.3% to $2.67 in the after-hours trading session.

